Are Insiders Buying Lambodhara Textiles Limited (NSE:LAMBODHARA) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Lambodhara Textiles Limited (NSE:LAMBODHARA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Lambodhara Textiles Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn’t any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:LAMBODHARA Insider Trading January 20th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 37% of Lambodhara Textiles shares, worth about ₹151m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lambodhara Textiles Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lambodhara Textiles. Nice! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Lambodhara Textiles.

