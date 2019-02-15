Have Insiders Been Buying Laurus Labs Limited (NSE:LAURUSLABS) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Laurus Labs Limited (NSE:LAURUSLABS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Laurus Labs

CEO & Executive Director Satyanarayana Chava made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹288m worth of shares at a price of ₹454 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.25m shares worth ₹1.5b. But insiders sold 21.98k shares worth ₹11m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Laurus Labs insiders. They paid about ₹449 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹336). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Laurus Labs Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Laurus Labs insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought ₹16m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Laurus Labs

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Laurus Labs insiders own about ₹13b worth of shares (which is 36% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Laurus Labs Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Laurus Labs. That’s what I like to see! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.