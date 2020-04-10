Have Insiders Been Buying Liberbank, S.A. (BME:LBK) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Liberbank, S.A. (BME:LBK), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Liberbank

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liberbank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Luis Masaveu Herrero bought €99k worth of shares at a price of €0.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €0.15. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 737.60k shares worth €242k. On the other hand they divested 127045 shares, for €39k. Overall, Liberbank insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BME:LBK Recent Insider Trading April 10th 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Liberbank Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Liberbank over the last quarter. Director Luis Masaveu Herrero shelled out €43k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Liberbank

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Liberbank insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about €3.2m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Liberbank Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Liberbank stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Liberbank is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...