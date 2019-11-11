Have Insiders Been Buying MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Eric Sprott for CA$1.5m worth of shares, at about CA$0.08 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.095. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for MacDonald Mines Exploration share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

MacDonald Mines Exploration insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at MacDonald Mines Exploration Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at MacDonald Mines Exploration. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$1.5m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that MacDonald Mines Exploration insiders own 15% of the company, worth about CA$2.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At MacDonald Mines Exploration Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on MacDonald Mines Exploration stock. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.