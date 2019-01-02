Have Insiders Been Buying Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Charles Andrews for US$505k worth of shares, at about US$79.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.35k shares for US$2.0m. On the other hand they divested 1.25k shares, for US$183k. Overall, Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about US$90.44. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of US$69.61 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$1.2m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders own 6.6% of the company, worth about US$217m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Nice! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.