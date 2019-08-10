Are Insiders Buying MAS Financial Services Limited (NSE:MASFIN) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in MAS Financial Services Limited (NSE:MASFIN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Check out our latest analysis for MAS Financial Services

MAS Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 28279 shares for a total of ₹14m. While MAS Financial Services insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about ₹479. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around ₹611. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:MASFIN Recent Insider Trading, August 10th 2019 More

MAS Financial Services is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of MAS Financial Services

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MAS Financial Services insiders own about ₹23b worth of shares (which is 71% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MAS Financial Services Insiders?

The fact that there have been no MAS Financial Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like MAS Financial Services insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in MAS Financial Services, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course MAS Financial Services may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.