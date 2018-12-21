Have Insiders Been Buying MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

MercadoLibre Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Meyer Rais for US$500k worth of shares, at about US$293 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Meyer Rais.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MercadoLibre insiders own about US$45m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MercadoLibre Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no MercadoLibre insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think MercadoLibre insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for MercadoLibre.

