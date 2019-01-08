Have Insiders Been Buying Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (FRA:9KS) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (FRA:9KS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Director Karanpal Singh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €9.3m worth of shares at a price of €0.022 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 434.86m shares for a total of €9.7m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mercantile Ports & Logistics insiders. Their average price was about €0.022. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of €0.02 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Mercantile Ports & Logistics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Mercantile Ports & Logistics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£9.7m worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Mercantile Ports & Logistics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 26% of Mercantile Ports & Logistics shares, worth about €9.8m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mercantile Ports & Logistics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mercantile Ports & Logistics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.