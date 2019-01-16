Have Insiders Been Buying Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Metals X

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Milan Jerkovic bought AU$240k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Milan Jerkovic.

Milan Jerkovic bought a total of 797.50k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.55. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Metals X Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$2.1m worth of Metals X stock, about 0.8% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Metals X Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Metals X stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Metals X, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.