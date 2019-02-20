Have Insiders Been Buying MetalsTech Limited (ASX:MTC) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in MetalsTech Limited (ASX:MTC).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

MetalsTech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.35m shares worth AU$143k. Overall, MetalsTech insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.11. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.023. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have MetalsTech Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some MetalsTech insider buying shares in the last three months. Company Secretary & Non-Executive Director Gino D’Anna shelled out AU$11k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of MetalsTech

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MetalsTech insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about AU$1.2m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MetalsTech Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider buying than selling in the last three months. But the difference isn’t much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like MetalsTech insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.