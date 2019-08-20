Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

MetLife Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Carlos Gutierrez made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$39.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$45.77. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the MetLife insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Carlos Gutierrez was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MET Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares.

Does MetLife Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MetLife insiders own about US$52m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MetLife Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MetLife shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think MetLife insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.

