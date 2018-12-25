Are Insiders Buying Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

View our latest analysis for Mid-Southern Bancorp

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mid-Southern Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Trent Fisher for US$300k worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 89.50k shares for a total of US$897k. In total, Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$10.03 on average. Although they bought at below the recent price of US$11.85 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:MSVB Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Mid-Southern Bancorp Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Mid-Southern Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. President Alexander Babey bought US$12k worth of shares in that time. It’s great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn’t enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$1.7m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Mid-Southern Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But overall the difference isn’t worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it’d be more encouraging if Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders bought more shares in the company. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Mid-Southern Bancorp is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.