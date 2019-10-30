Have Insiders Been Buying Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Morses Club

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morses Club

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Peter Ward bought UK£254k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.27 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Peter Ward was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Peter Ward was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:MCL Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Have Morses Club Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw Non-Executive Director Peter Ward buy shares worth UK£254k in the last three months. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth UK£254k. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership of Morses Club

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.1% of Morses Club shares, worth about UK£5.1m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Morses Club Insiders?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Morses Club stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Morses Club.