Have Insiders Been Buying MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MYOS RENS Technology

CEO & Director Joseph Mannello made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$275k worth of shares at a price of US$1.24 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$405k for 322.76k shares purchased. In total, MYOS RENS Technology insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$1.25 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of US$1.43. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that MYOS RENS Technology insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$2.1m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The MYOS RENS Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded MYOS RENS Technology shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think MYOS RENS Technology insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.