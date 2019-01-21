Have Insiders Been Buying National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Executive Director Terence Smith made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$295k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.58 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$539k for 925.00k shares purchased. In total, National Tyre & Wheel insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.58. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.45). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

National Tyre & Wheel Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at National Tyre & Wheel. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$539k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does National Tyre & Wheel Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. National Tyre & Wheel insiders own about AU$19m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The National Tyre & Wheel Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about National Tyre & Wheel. That’s what I like to see! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for National Tyre & Wheel.