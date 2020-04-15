Have Insiders Been Buying Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 119.80k shares worth CA$88k. But insiders sold 14000 shares worth CA$67k. Overall, Oncolytics Biotech insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.74. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around CA$2.07. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSX:ONC Recent Insider Trading April 15th 2020 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Are Oncolytics Biotech Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Oncolytics Biotech insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Angela Holtham purchased CA$12k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Oncolytics Biotech

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Oncolytics Biotech insiders have about 1.8% of the stock, worth approximately CA$1.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Oncolytics Biotech Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Oncolytics Biotech stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Oncolytics Biotech you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.