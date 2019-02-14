Have Insiders Been Buying Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Shares This Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacific Smiles Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Robert Cameron for AU$258k worth of shares, at about AU$1.72 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 529.04k shares worth AU$787k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pacific Smiles Group insiders. The average buy price was around AU$1.49. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$1.42 attractive.

ASX:PSQ Insider Trading February 14th 19 More

Pacific Smiles Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Pacific Smiles Group. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$241k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pacific Smiles Group insiders own 54% of the company, currently worth about AU$117m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pacific Smiles Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Pacific Smiles Group.