Have Insiders Been Buying Pacifico Minerals Limited (ASX:PMY) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Pacifico Minerals Limited (ASX:PMY), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Pacifico Minerals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacifico Minerals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chapman Graeme for AU$150k worth of shares, at about AU$0.006 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 34.75m shares for a total of AU$205k. In total, Pacifico Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.0059. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.004). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:PMY Insider Trading January 10th 19 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Pacifico Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Pacifico Minerals. We can see that Chapman Graeme paid AU$150k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Pacifico Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Pacifico Minerals insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$1.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Pacifico Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Pacifico Minerals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .