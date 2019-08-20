Have Insiders Been Buying Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (TSE:PONY) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (TSE:PONY).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Painted Pony Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 45000 shares for a total of CA$78k. While Painted Pony Energy insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around CA$1.72. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around CA$0.68). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Painted Pony Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Painted Pony Energy insiders have about 1.8% of the stock, worth approximately CA$2.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Painted Pony Energy Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Painted Pony Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Painted Pony Energy insiders are doubting the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

