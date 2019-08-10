Have Insiders Been Buying Poddar Housing and Development Limited (NSE:PODDAR) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Poddar Housing and Development Limited (NSE:PODDAR).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Poddar Housing and Development Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹3.5m for 6995 shares purchased. In the last twelve months Poddar Housing and Development insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:PODDAR Recent Insider Trading, August 10th 2019

Have Poddar Housing and Development Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Poddar Housing and Development. Chief Financial Officer Vishal Kokadwar purchased ₹393k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Poddar Housing and Development Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Poddar Housing and Development insiders own 24% of the company, worth about ₹521m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Poddar Housing and Development Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Poddar Housing and Development insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .