Have Insiders Been Buying Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Quanex Building Products

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quanex Building Products

Lead Director Joseph Rupp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$390k worth of shares at a price of US$13.06 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.29. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NX Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

Quanex Building Products is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Quanex Building Products

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Quanex Building Products insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Quanex Building Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Quanex Building Products insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Quanex Building Products, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Quanex Building Products may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.