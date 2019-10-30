Have Insiders Been Buying Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (NSE:RATNAMANI) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (NSE:RATNAMANI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Joint MD & Director Jayantilal Sanghvi bought ₹22m worth of shares at a price of ₹879 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of ₹904 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Jayantilal Sanghvi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Jayantilal Sanghvi purchased 49830 shares over the year. The average price per share was ₹880. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:RATNAMANI Recent Insider Trading, October 30th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Ratnamani Metals & Tubes insiders own 68% of the company, worth about ₹29b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Ratnamani Metals & Tubes insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.