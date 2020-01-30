Are Insiders Buying Real Energy Corporation Limited (ASX:RLE) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Real Energy Corporation Limited (ASX:RLE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Real Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Wardman was the biggest purchase of Real Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.028. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Real Energy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Real Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.033. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.028). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:RLE Recent Insider Trading, January 30th 2020 More

Insiders at Real Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Real Energy insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$205k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Real Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Real Energy insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$3.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Real Energy Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Real Energy we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.