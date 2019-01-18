Have Insiders Been Buying Redco Properties Group Limited (HKG:1622) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Redco Properties Group Limited (HKG:1622), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for Redco Properties Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Redco Properties Group

President & Executive Director Ruoqing Huang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$5.4m worth of shares at a price of HK$3.66 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price. Ruoqing Huang was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ruoqing Huang bought 21.05m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$3.88. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1622 Insider Trading January 18th 19 More

Redco Properties Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Redco Properties Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Redco Properties Group insiders own 76% of the company, currently worth about HK$12b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Redco Properties Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Redco Properties Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Redco Properties Group is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.