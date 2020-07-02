Are Insiders Buying Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regis Healthcare

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Linda Mellors for AU$210k worth of shares, at about AU$1.33 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$1.54 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Regis Healthcare insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Regis Healthcare insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Regis Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Regis Healthcare insiders own 56% of the company, worth about AU$244m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Regis Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Regis Healthcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Regis Healthcare insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regis Healthcare. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Regis Healthcare (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

