Have Insiders Been Buying Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCA.A).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Republic Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Mark Vogt made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$171k worth of shares at a price of US$48.93 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$44.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Mark Vogt was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Republic Bancorp insiders own 7.3% of the company, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Republic Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Republic Bancorp shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Republic Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Republic Bancorp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.