Have Insiders Been Buying Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Douglas Ingram for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$123 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$99.98. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Sarepta Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$110. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Sarepta Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Sarepta Therapeutics insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$382m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sarepta Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Sarepta Therapeutics insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.