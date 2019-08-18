Have Insiders Been Buying Satia Industries Limited (NSE:SATIA) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Satia Industries Limited (NSE:SATIA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Satia Industries

Executive Director Chirag Satia made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹15m worth of shares at a price of ₹583 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is ₹637. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 50222 shares for a total of ₹29m. In the last twelve months Satia Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Satia Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Satia Industries insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about ₹3.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Satia Industries Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Satia Industries shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Satia Industries insiders think the business has merit. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

