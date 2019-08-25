Are Insiders Buying Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Savaria

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Jean-Marie Bourassa for CA$320k worth of shares, at about CA$13.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$10.75. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 64533 shares worth CA$845k. But they sold 31441 for CA$533k. In total, Savaria insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:SIS Recent Insider Trading, August 25th 2019

Insiders at Savaria Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Savaria insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$169k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Savaria Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Savaria insiders own about CA$161m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Savaria Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Savaria. One for the watchlist, at least!