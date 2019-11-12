Are Insiders Buying Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Scentre Group

Non-Executive Director Steven Leigh made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$199k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.99 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.92. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Scentre Group insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:SCG Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

Insiders at Scentre Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Scentre Group. Non-Executive Director Steven Leigh spent AU$199k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Scentre Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Scentre Group insiders own about AU$369m worth of shares (which is 1.8% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Scentre Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Scentre Group. One for the watchlist, at least!