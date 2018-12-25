Have Insiders Been Buying Season Pacific Holdings Limited (HKG:1709) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Season Pacific Holdings Limited (HKG:1709).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Season Pacific Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chief Operating Officer Ngai Mang for HK$18m worth of shares, at about HK$0.60 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of HK$0.47. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price. Ngai Mang was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Ningdi Chen bought 99.22m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.59. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Season Pacific Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Season Pacific Holdings insiders own about HK$365m worth of shares (which is 70% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Season Pacific Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Season Pacific Holdings. Looks promising! To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

