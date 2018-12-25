Are Insiders Buying Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (HKG:851) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (HKG:851).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sheng Yuan Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chunglam Choi bought HK$663k worth of shares at a price of HK$0.23 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Chunglam Choi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Chunglam Choi bought 2.95m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.23. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Sheng Yuan Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sheng Yuan Holdings insiders own 58% of the company, currently worth about HK$439m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sheng Yuan Holdings Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Sheng Yuan Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sheng Yuan Holdings insiders feel good about the company’s future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

