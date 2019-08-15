Have Insiders Been Buying Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:5IC) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:5IC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Sing Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, MD & Executive Director Sze Hao Lee bought S$139k worth of shares at a price of S$0.38 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of S$0.40 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Sing Holdings insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sze Hao Lee.

Sze Hao Lee bought 1.3m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.35. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Sing Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Sing Holdings insiders own about S$8.0m worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sing Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Sing Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.