Have Insiders Been Buying Sky Light Holdings Limited (HKG:3882) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Sky Light Holdings Limited (HKG:3882), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Check out our latest analysis for Sky Light Holdings

Sky Light Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Wing Fong Tang for HK$53m worth of shares, at about HK$0.55 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.28. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 105.8m shares worth HK$58m. But insiders sold 6.0m shares worth HK$3.0m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Sky Light Holdings insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:3882 Recent Insider Trading, August 7th 2019 More

Sky Light Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Sky Light Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sky Light Holdings insiders own 72% of the company, currently worth about HK$191m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sky Light Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Sky Light Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Sky Light Holdings insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Sky Light Holdings.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.