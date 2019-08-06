Have Insiders Been Buying Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. (SGX:S7P) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Soilbuild Construction Group Ltd. (SGX:S7P).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for Soilbuild Construction Group

Soilbuild Construction Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Toon Bah Ho was the biggest purchase of Soilbuild Construction Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.06). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 3.0m shares for a total of S$220k. While Soilbuild Construction Group insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SGX:S7P Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019 More

Soilbuild Construction Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Soilbuild Construction Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Soilbuild Construction Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought S$220k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Soilbuild Construction Group insiders own 61% of the company, worth about S$31m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Soilbuild Construction Group Insider Transactions Indicate?