Are Insiders Buying Soundwill Holdings Limited (HKG:878) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Soundwill Holdings Limited (HKG:878).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Soundwill Holdings

Founder Kam Chu Foo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$1.4m worth of shares at a price of HK$11.12 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$10.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Kam Chu Foo was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Kam Chu Foo bought a total of 863k shares over the year at an average price of HK$10.78. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Soundwill Holdings insiders own 73% of the company, currently worth about HK$2.2b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Soundwill Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Soundwill Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

