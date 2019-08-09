Have Insiders Been Buying SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OB:SPOL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SpareBank 1 Østlandet (OB:SPOL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SpareBank 1 Østlandet

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid kr336k for 3953 shares purchased. While SpareBank 1 Østlandet insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are SpareBank 1 Østlandet Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at SpareBank 1 Østlandet over the last quarter. Head of HR & Legal Eldar Kjendlie purchased kr84k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of SpareBank 1 Østlandet

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests SpareBank 1 Østlandet insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about kr12m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SpareBank 1 Østlandet Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SpareBank 1 Østlandet insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in SpareBank 1 Østlandet, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.