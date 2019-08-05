Have Insiders Been Buying Stella International Holdings Limited (HKG:1836) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Stella International Holdings Limited (HKG:1836), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Stella International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non-Executive Director Jeh-Chung Chiang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$26m worth of shares at a price of HK$7.29 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of HK$12.42. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 11.7m shares for a total of HK$92m. In the last twelve months Stella International Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Stella International Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Stella International Holdings insiders own about HK$1.2b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stella International Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Stella International Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Stella International Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Stella International Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

