Are Insiders Buying Suga International Holdings Limited (HKG:912) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Suga International Holdings Limited (HKG:912), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Suga International Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Chi Ho Ng for HK$14m worth of shares, at about HK$2.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Chi Ho Ng was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Chi Ho Ng bought a total of 7.10m shares over the year at an average price of HK$2.20. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:912 Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Insider Ownership of Suga International Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Suga International Holdings insiders own about HK$356m worth of shares (which is 66% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Suga International Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Suga International Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Suga International Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

