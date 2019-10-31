Have Insiders Been Buying Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for Sundial Growers

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sundial Growers

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gregory Turnbull for US$120k worth of shares, at about US$13.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Sundial Growers insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SNDL Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Sundial Growers Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Sundial Growers insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$157k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Sundial Growers

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Sundial Growers insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$125m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sundial Growers Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Sundial Growers. That's what I like to see! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Sundial Growers.