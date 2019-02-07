Have Insiders Been Buying Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited (NSE:SUNFLAG) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited (NSE:SUNFLAG).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Sunflag Iron and Steel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Chhavi Agarwal bought a total of 5.50k shares over the year at an average price of ₹67.40. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:SUNFLAG Insider Trading February 7th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Sunflag Iron and Steel

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Sunflag Iron and Steel shares, worth about ₹1.8b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sunflag Iron and Steel Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Sunflag Iron and Steel shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Sunflag Iron and Steel insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

