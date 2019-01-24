Have Insiders Been Buying Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tempo Australia

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Guido Belgiorno-Nettis bought AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$1.3m for 7.42m shares purchased. In total, Tempo Australia insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$0.18 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.14. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tempo Australia insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tempo Australia Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Tempo Australia insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Tempo Australia insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.