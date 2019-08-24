Have Insiders Been Buying Thangamayil Jewellery Limited (NSE:THANGAMAYL) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Thangamayil Jewellery Limited (NSE:THANGAMAYL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

See our latest analysis for Thangamayil Jewellery

Thangamayil Jewellery Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Balusamy Darmini was not the only time they bought Thangamayil Jewellery shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of ₹3.9m worth of shares at a price of ₹317 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being ₹299). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹31m for 101k shares purchased. While Thangamayil Jewellery insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:THANGAMAYL Recent Insider Trading, August 24th 2019 More

Thangamayil Jewellery is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Thangamayil Jewellery Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Thangamayil Jewellery insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought ₹31m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Thangamayil Jewellery insiders own 63% of the company, worth about ₹2.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thangamayil Jewellery Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Thangamayil Jewellery. That's what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .