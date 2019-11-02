Are Insiders Buying Time Watch Investments Limited (HKG:2033) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Time Watch Investments Limited (HKG:2033).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Time Watch Investments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Koon Ming Tung for HK$2.4m worth of shares, at about HK$1.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of HK$0.97. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Koon Ming Tung was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Koon Ming Tung bought a total of 3494000 shares over the year at an average price of HK$1.11. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Time Watch Investments Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Time Watch Investments insiders own 71% of the company, worth about HK$1.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Time Watch Investments Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Time Watch Investments insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Time Watch Investments insiders feel good about the company's future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Time Watch Investments is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

