Have Insiders Been Buying Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trevi Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Jennifer Good for US$113k worth of shares, at about US$10.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.99). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$300k for 30000 shares purchased. In the last twelve months Trevi Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Trevi Therapeutics insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about US$5.2m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Trevi Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Trevi Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Trevi Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Trevi Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.