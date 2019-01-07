Have Insiders Been Buying Trimantium GrowthOps Limited (ASX:TGO) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Trimantium GrowthOps Limited (ASX:TGO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Trimantium GrowthOps

Trimantium GrowthOps Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Christine Sharp for AU$457k worth of shares, at about AU$1.25 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 478.67k shares for a total of AU$598k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Trimantium GrowthOps insiders. They paid about AU$1.25 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.80 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:TGO Insider Trading January 7th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$1.3m worth of Trimantium GrowthOps stock, about 1.5% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trimantium GrowthOps Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Trimantium GrowthOps insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more Trimantium GrowthOps stock. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Trimantium GrowthOps is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

But note: Trimantium GrowthOps may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



