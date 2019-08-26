Are Insiders Buying Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (HKG:417) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited (HKG:417).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tat Fung Tse for HK$438k worth of shares, at about HK$1.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$1.50). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Tat Fung Tse.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) insiders own 73% of the company, currently worth about HK$271m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) insiders think the business has merit. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .