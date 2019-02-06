Have Insiders Been Buying Vardhman Special Steels Limited (NSE:VSSL) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Vardhman Special Steels Limited (NSE:VSSL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for Vardhman Special Steels

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vardhman Special Steels

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice Chairman & MD Sachit Jain for ₹4.0m worth of shares, at about ₹150 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Sachit Jain.

Sachit Jain bought a total of 400.11k shares over the year at an average price of ₹125. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:VSSL Insider Trading February 6th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Vardhman Special Steels Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Vardhman Special Steels insiders own 20% of the company, worth about ₹603m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vardhman Special Steels Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Vardhman Special Steels insiders think the business has merit. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



