Have Insiders Been Buying Victory Securities (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:8540) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Victory Securities (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:8540).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Victory Securities (Holdings)

Zhang Lin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$13m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.25 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price. Zhang Lin was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Zhang Lin bought a total of 16.96m shares over the year at an average price of HK$1.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:8540 Insider Trading January 26th 19 More

Does Victory Securities (Holdings) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Victory Securities (Holdings) insiders own 8.5% of the company, worth about HK$21m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Victory Securities (Holdings) Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Victory Securities (Holdings) we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

