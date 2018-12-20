Have Insiders Been Buying ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ViewRay

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Scott Drake bought US$388k worth of shares at a price of US$6.47 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$550k for 85.00k shares purchased. In total, ViewRay insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about US$6.47. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$5.90). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ViewRay Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, ViewRay insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$550k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that ViewRay insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$17m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ViewRay Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of ViewRay we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future.